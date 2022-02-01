UFC President White reaches partnership with NASCAR team

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — UFC President Dana White has struck a partnership deal with the Pitbull-owned NASCAR race team Trackhouse Racing. The deal starts this week at the exhibition Clash in Los Angeles. White’s Howler Head Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey will serve as primary sponsor of Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet in Sunday’s race at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Trackhouse Racing fields two full-time NASCAR Cup Series cars in 2022 with drivers Chastain and Daniel Suárez.