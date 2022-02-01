Swim worlds in Japan postponed for 2nd time to July 2023

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The next swimming world championships have been formally postponed for a second time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They will now take place in 2023 in Japan. World swim body FINA the city of Fukuoka will now host the every-two-years championships from July 14-30 next year instead of in May. It’s the third attempt by the Japanese city. Fukuoka was first due to host in July 2021 until that was pushed back 10 months to make space for the postponed Tokyo Olympics. The knock-on effect is moving the originally scheduled 2023 worlds in Doha, Qatar to January 2024