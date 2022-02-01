Suns roll to 11th straight victory, beat Nets 121-111

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Mikal Bridges added a season-high 27 and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 11 games by beating the Brooklyn Nets 121-111 on Tuesday night. The Suns continued their best start to a season in franchise history and have two double-digit winning streaks this season. They won 18 games in a row from Oct. 30 to Dec. 2. Bridges scored a season high for a second straight game. The lanky 6-foot-6 forward had 26 points against the Spurs on Sunday and was arguably even better against the Nets. Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 26 points.