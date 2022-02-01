NWSL Board of Governors approve new labor agreement

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

The Board of Governors for the National Women’s Soccer League has approved its first-ever collective bargaining agreement with players. The players association said Monday night it had ratified the agreement, which includes a significant league minimum salary and step-ladder increases for players above the minimum. The approval came Tuesday, the same day players reported to team training camps. The NWSL is embarking on its 10th season as the top women’s professional league in the United States.