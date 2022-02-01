Kylington caps third-period rally, Flames beat Stars 4-3

By LARY BUMP

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Oliver Kylington exited the penalty box, joined a rush and scored to cap a three-goal rally in the third period as the Calgary Flames defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3. Andrew Mangiapane and Johnny Gaudreau also scored third-period goals, and Elias Lindholm assisted on the tying and winning goals. Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary. Flames goale Dan Vladar faced just five shots after replacing Jacob Markstrom to begin the third period. Markstrom stopped 20 of 23 shots in the first two periods. Joel Hanley, Jason Robertson and Jamie Benn scored for Dallas. Jake Oettinger made 37 saves.