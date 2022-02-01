Islanders top Senators; Wahlstrom, Barzal, Sorokin score

By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Oliver Wahlstrom and Mathew Barzal scored in the second period, Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 of 27 shots and the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1. Anthony Beauvillier and Adam Pelech scored for New York, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Despite receiving an 26-save performance from Anton Forsberg, Ottawa has lost two out of its last three, and three of five overall. Nick Holden scored the lone goal for the Senators.