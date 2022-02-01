Dodson helps No. 20 Irish stun No. 3 Wolfpack

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Grad center Maya Dodson had 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, her fourth double-double of the season, as No. 20 Notre Dame held on to beat No. 3 North Carolina State 69-66 Tuesday in an Atlantic Coast Conference thriller at the Purcell Pavilion. Freshman Olivia Miles had 13 points and reserve Sam Brunelle had 10 points off the bench to give second-year Irish coach Niele Ivey her biggest victory since taking over for Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw, who was in attendance.