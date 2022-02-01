Chandler, Nkamhoua lead No. 22 Tennessee past Texas A&M

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kennedy Chandler scored 16 points, Olivier Nkamhoua added 15 and No. 22 Tennessee beat Texas A&M 90-80. The Volunteers led by as many as 13 points in the first half. However, the Aggies cut the lead to one point with 8:49 left in the game. That’s when Nkamhoua hit a short jumper and John Fulkerson had a tip-in basket. Justin Powell hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push Tennessee’s lead to 15 points at 76-61 with 5:30 to play. Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler each scored 14 and Santiago Vescovi added 13. Texas A&M, which has lost five in a row, was led by Wade Taylor IV with 19 points. Quentin Jackson added 14 points, Henry Coleman had 12 and Tyreece Radford 11.