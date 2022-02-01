Buccaneers exploring options for successor to Tom Brady

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Long before Tom Brady called its quits, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers began contemplating a future without the seven-time Super Bowl winner. Brady announced his retirement Tuesday, ending an unparalleled career that began with a two-decade stint with the New England Patriots followed by two seasons with the Bucs, who went from missing the playoffs 12 consecutive years before his arrival to winning the NFL title in his first season in a new uniform. The decision was not a surprise to general manager Jason Licht and coach Bruce Arians, who assembled an all-star roster around Brady with an understanding that it would be difficult to keep an ultra-talented lineup together for 2022 — with or without the 44-year-old quarterback.