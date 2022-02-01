Bengals will arrive in L.A. 5 days ahead of Super Bowl

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — It’s winter in Cincinnati, so the Super Bowl-bound Bengals plan to arrive in Los Angeles five days early to prepare for the Feb. 13 game. The Bengals will land on Feb. 8. They’ll practice at UCLA’s Drake Stadium. After a winter storm hits southern Ohio later this week, highs around the freezing mark are expected next week in Cincinnati, not the best conditions in which to prepare for a game that will be played in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.