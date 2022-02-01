Barcelona hands ‘illicit’ actions of ex board to prosecutors

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has handed over a forensic report to local prosecutors with what it said are findings of poor management and illegal activities by former president Josep Bartomeu and his board of directors. Barcelona says the study by the agency Kroll “revealed a series of operations of considerable economic irrationality and, in short, unjustified payments, falsely justified payments or payments of disproportionate amounts.” It says the findings don’t rule out “cases of unjust enrichment that require further investigation.”