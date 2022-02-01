A young Spieth in gallery when Tiger’s cut streak ended

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Spieth hates missing the cut. And there was one time he recalls how much he hated to see it happen to someone else. Spieth was an 11-year-old in Dallas when he went out to the Byron Nelson Classic on a Friday afternoon. He says he was on the 18th green at Cottonwood Valley when Tiger Woods missed a 15-foot par putt on the final hole to miss the cut by one shot. That ended one of the great streaks in golf. Woods had made 142 consecutive cuts over seven years. Spieth believes it’s a record that won’t be touched.