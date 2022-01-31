New Raiders coach McDaniels hopes for success in 2nd stint

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

When Josh McDaniels was hired for his first head coaching job in Denver as a precocious 32-year-old, he flamed out almost immediately because he realizes now that he didn’t really know what the job entailed. The experience with the Broncos that ended with his firing before the end of his second season humbled McDaniels, who then went back and spent another decade as a coordinator. Now 13 years later, he’s ready for his next shot as a head coach with the Las Vegas Raiders and hopes the lessons he learned back then lead to more success his second time around.