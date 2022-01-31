Cousins is Rodgers’ injury sub for Pro Bowl for 3rd time

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins will be the Pro Bowl injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers for a third time. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback was added to the NFC roster for the game in Las Vegas. Rodgers played much of the season for the Green Bay Packers with a broken toe. Cousins was also picked as the fill-in for Rodgers after the 2019 season with Minnesota and after the 2016 season with Washington. The 33-year-old Cousins was one of two players in the NFL this season with 30-plus touchdown passes and fewer than 10 interceptions. Rodgers was the other.