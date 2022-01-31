AP source: Jags interviewing Bisaccia for coaching vacancy

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are scheduled to interview former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday. That’s according to a person familiar with the process. The 61-year-old Bisaccia is a longtime NFL special teams coordinator. He took over in Vegas after Jon Gruden resigned amid an email scandal in mid-October. The Raiders went 7-6 under Bisaccia, including a wild-card loss to Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati two weeks ago. The Jaguars also want to interview Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell but will have to wait until after the Super Bowl to do it.