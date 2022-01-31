5 players in, $120M spent: Newcastle goes big in January

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle was always likely to be the English Premier League’s most active club in the January transfer window because the club is threatened by relegation and now has the richest owners in world football. That’s how it has proved. Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Matt Targett have moved to St. James’ Park this month at a cost of more than $120 million as the club’s Saudi ownership made its presence felt in the first transfer window since largely funding the $400 million takeover of Newcastle. Only time will tell if the signings are enough to keep Newcastle in the league but the squad certainly looks in better shape.