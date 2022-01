DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — D.J. Wilkins scored 20 points to propel Drake to a 77-68 victory over Loyola Chicago. Wilkins made 6 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Chris Knight paced the Ramblers (16-4, 7-2) with 15 points and 10 rebounds.