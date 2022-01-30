Wagner gets go-ahead layup in Magic’s 110-108 win over Mavs

By JOHN DENTON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 18 points, including the tiebreaking layup with 54 seconds remaining, and the Orlando Magic beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-108 on Sunday. The Mavericks’ Luka Doncic finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Mavericks for his 43rd triple-double of his career, tying Fat Lever for 10th place in NBA history. Chuma Okeke scored 19 points and helped Orlando win consecutive games for just the second time all season.