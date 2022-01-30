South Korea upsets Australia at Women’s Asian Cup

The Associated Press

Japan, South Korea, China and the Philippines advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s Asian Cup and in doing so also booked their spots at the 2023 World Cup. The continental tournament in India doubles up as Asia’s qualification for next year’s World Cup with five berths on offer. Australia was already guaranteed a place at the World Cup as co-host with New Zealand. Australia was eliminated after a surprise 1-0 loss to South Korea in Pune. In Thursday’s semifinals South Korea will face the Philippines, which beat Taiwan 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the game ended 1-1. Defending champion Japan thrashed Thailand 7-0 and moves forward to meet China after the eight-time winner beat Vietnam 3-1.