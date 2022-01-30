San Francisco commits major mistakes at the worst time

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — For 6 3/4 games, the San Francisco 49ers had dominated the Los Angeles Rams. Then came the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC championship game when everything unraveled. Kyle Shanahan decided not to go on fourth-and-2 in Rams territory. A dropped interception by Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmy Garoppolo throwing a pick at the worst time. All of that led to San Francisco’s bid for a second Super Bowl trip in three years falling short in a 20-17 loss. The Niners had a 17-7 lead entering the final 15 minutes but saw the Rams score 13 straight points.