Man United looks into assault allegations against Greenwood

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United is looking into allegations of assault made against forward Mason Greenwood. The statement from the Premier League club was issued in response to allegations being posted within images and audio that are no longer visible on a woman’s Instagram account. United says it is “aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.” The club added that it “will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.” There was no public response from Greenwood several hours after the allegations were first posted.