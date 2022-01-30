Lakers’ James returns to Los Angeles for treatment on knee

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — LeBron James has continued swelling in his left knee and is not with the Los Angeles Lakers against the Atlanta Hawks. James is missing his third straight game. He returned to Los Angeles for treatment. Another Lakers All-Star, forward Anthony Davis, is starting after missing one game with right wrist soreness. Davis had the wrist taped during pregame warmups. Guard Kendrick Nunn is out with a right knee bone bruise. Guard Malik Monk was listed as probable after missing one game with soreness in his left groin. Atlanta’s Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter are questionable with hip and ankle injuries, respectively.