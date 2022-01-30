Islamabad United crush Peshawar Zalmi by 9 wickets in PSL

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Alex Hales and Paul Stirling struck blistering half centuries as two-time champion Islamabad United inflicted a crushing nine-wicket defeat on Peshawar Zalmi in their opening Pakistan Super League game on Sunday. Englishman Hales hammered 13 fours and a six in his belligerent unbeaten 82 off 54 balls and Stirling was more ruthless in scoring 57 off just 25 deliveries as Islamabad cruised to 172-1 in 15.5 overs and handed Peshawar their heaviest ever defeat in the PSL. Islamabad followed the template of chasing at the National Stadium after winning the toss and had earlier restricted Peshawar to 168-6. All five games this season have been won by the teams chasing.