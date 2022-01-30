Dempsey, Solo, Boxx elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearances for the national team from 2004-17. Solo made 202 international appearances from 2000-16 and won championships at the 2011 Women’s World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.