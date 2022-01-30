Brignone, Huetter share victory at World Cup super-G

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Cornelia Huetter and Federica Brignone have tied for first place in a World Cup super-G in the final race before the Beijing Olympics. Brignone could only smile and shake her head in disbelief as Huetter crossed the line with exactly the same time of 1:18.19. It was a 19th World Cup win for Brignone but only a third for Huetter. Her last victory was in December 2017. Tamara Tippler was 0.82 behind the duo. Brignone extended her lead at the top of the super-G standings. Several top contenders skipped the races in Garmisch, including overall rivals Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova. The Beijing Games open Feb. 4 and the women’s super-G is scheduled for Feb. 11.