Stone scores winner, Golden Knights beat Lightning 3-2 in SO

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mark Stone scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period. Robin Lehner stopped 27 shots for the Golden Knights, including 18 combined in the third period and overtime. Brett Howden and William Carrier both had a goal and an assist. Vegas won the shootout 4-3 and finished 2-1-1 on a challenging road trip that also included stops at Washington, Carolina and Florida. Ross Colton and Corey Perry scored in the third period for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.