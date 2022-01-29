Reference point: Barty replaces O’Neil as last Aussie winner

By BRUCE MATTHEWS

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It underlined an identity issue when Chris O’Neil’s name was incorrectly spelled on the scoreboards as the players warmed up for the 1978 Australian Open women’s singles final. An extra “l” was added to O’Neil’s family name on the two manually operated scoreboards at Kooyong, the former home of Australian Open. The error didn’t unsettle the 21-year-old O’Neil. She beat American Betsy Nagelsen in straight sets. And that was the last time — until top-ranked Ash Barty’s 6-3, 7-6 (2) triumph over American Danielle Collins on Saturday — that an Australian had won a singles title at their home Grand Slam. O’Neil was a guest of Tennis Australia for the final and she had the honor of welcoming the singles trophy to the arena.