Pacers’ Carlisle returns to Dallas; coached Mavs 13 seasons

DALLAS (AP) — Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle returned to Dallas on Saturday for the first time since resigning last summer following 13 seasons as Mavericks coach, which included leading the franchise to its only NBA championship to date in 2011. “It’s a little bit of an unusual day, but it’s great to be back,” Carlisle, 62, said before the game. The Mavericks played a video tribute to Carlisle before the game, which moved Carlisle to tears.