No. 14 Villanova uses early 3s to knock off St. John’s 73-62

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored 17 points, Eric Dixon and Caleb Daniels each had 15 and No. 14 Villanova used a 3-point happy first half in a 73-62 win over St. John’s. The Wildcats put this one away with a decisive 19-2 run and nine 3-pointers in the first half to cruise to their third straight win. The Wildcats made 9 of 12 3s in the first half and led by 18. Montez Mathis led St. John’s with 14 points