No. 10 Michigan St tops rival Michigan 83-67 with depth

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Max Christie scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half and Malik Hall finished with 15 points, leading No. 10 Michigan State to an 83-67 win over Michigan. The Spartans pulled away by outscoring their rivals 14-3 early in the second half and didn’t have trouble keeping a comfortable cushion. Michigan trailed by just four at halftime, but missed its first eight shots in the second half and failed to bounce back at either end of the court.