CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot recorded his 16th double-double of the season scoring 18 points and grabbing 13 rebounds and North Carolina beat North Carolina State 100-80. North Carolina led 56-31 at halftime and pushed the margin to 73-38 on Davis’ 3 with 14:53 remaining. Terquavion Smith scored 34 points for North Carolina State.