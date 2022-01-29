Hyman, Draisaitl score 2 each as Oilers rout Canadiens 7-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl each had two goals, and Evander Kane scored in his Edmonton debut, leading the Oilers to a 7-2 win over the struggling Montreal Canadiens. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Derek Ryan also scored for Edmonton. Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins had an assist apiece, while Duncan Keith and Warren Foegele each had two assists. Stuart Skinner made 21 saves to help the Oilers win their fourth straight. Josh Anderson and Tyler Toffoli scored for Montreal in its fifth straight loss. Samuel Montembeault allowed six goals on 16 shots before being pulled after two periods. Cayden Primeau had seven saves in the third.