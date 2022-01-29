Chiefs release NFL player Damon Arnette after Vegas arrest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NFL cornerback Damon Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of weapons and drug offenses, prompting the Kansas City Chiefs to release him. Jail records said the 25-year-old was booked Saturday on suspicion of crimes that included assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Police said the arrests of Arnette and another man stemmed from a report of a person with a gun Friday at a hotel-casino. Arnette was jailed pending a court appearance Sunday, and it wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The Las Vegas Raiders released Arnette in November.