ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. had 22 points as Norfolk State beat South Carolina State 87-69. Bryant made 6 of 8 shots from 3-point range for the Spartans (15-4, 6-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who upped their win streak to six. Jemel Davis had 19 points for the Bulldogs (10-11, 2-3).