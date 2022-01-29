Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

By PAUL GEREFFI

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers, who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won three in a row and eight of 10. They improved to 23-3-0 at home. Jonathan Dahlen had two power-play goals, and Tomas Hertl and Matt Nieto also scored for the Sharks. James Reimer made 44 saves.