Zalatoris, Day charge past Rahm to share lead at Farmers

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Jason Day charged past Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas at Torrey Pines to share the third-round lead at the Farmers Insurance Open. Zalatoris posted the day’s best round with a 7-under 65, and two-time Farmers champion Day shot a 67. They were at 14 under heading to the final round of the tournament, which will finish Saturday to avoid a television conflict with the NFL’s two conference championship games. Rahm and Aaron Rai were 13 under, and Thomas, Sungjae Im and Cameron Tringale were another shot back. There were 24 players within five shots of the co-leaders after an eventful moving day.