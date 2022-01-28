Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte to meet in UK for heavyweight belt

LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte in the UK this spring after promoter Frank Warren won a purse bid for the bout. The deal concludes the drawn-out negotiations over the unbeaten Fury’s return for his first bout since his dramatic 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder last October in Las Vegas. Warren bid just over $41 million for the rights, according to WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán, making it the richest purse bid in boxing history. Fury and Whyte plan to meet in the spring somewhere in the UK. Fury is a Manchester native, while Whyte was born in Jamaica and moved to Britain as a child.