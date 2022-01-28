Slovenia snowboarder tests positive for virus in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — A snowboarder from Slovenia has tested positive for the coronavirus after landing in Beijing for the Olympics. The country’s national Olympic committee says Žan Košir has taken a second test to confirm the result and is now in isolation. Košir had been chosen as one of Slovenia’s flag bearers for next Friday’s opening ceremony. The team says Košir has no symptoms and is staying at a special hotel with a gym and the equipment necessary to keep training indoors. The 37-year-old Košir will have to self-isolate until he tests negative twice.