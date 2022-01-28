New virus rules put Djokovic at risk of missing French Open

PARIS (AP) — France is tightening its vaccination rules in a way that could put Novak Djokovic at risk of missing the French Open. From mid-February, anyone who is not vaccinated against the coronavirus will need to show proof they tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous four months in order to enter sports venues in France. That’s down from the current six-month window. Djokovic said he tested positive for the virus in mid-December, meaning the new restrictions could rule him out of the clay-court Grand Slam tournament that starts in late May.