Louisville’s Pegues set for challenge, ‘not my first rodeo’

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

Mike Pegues says he is ready for the challenge ahead as Louisville’s interim men’s basketball coach, noting with a laugh that “this isn’t my first rodeo” in the position. He fared well in his debut as Louisville’s interim coach, starting this season with a pair of Power 5 victories and a tournament title while Chris Mack was suspended. Pegues’ task is more critical the second time around. He must try to salvage the remainder of the Cardinals’ disappointing season. Chapter Two of his tenure begins against No. 9 Duke and college basketball’s winningest coach, Mike Krzyzewski. Pegues downplayed feeling any pressure. The interim coach says he has been on the big stage before, “so there’s comfortability in that.”