AP National Sports
Harding birdies 18th hole twice, leads by 3 shots in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Justin Harding birdied the 18th hole twice at Emirates Golf Club on the way to taking a three-shot lead midway through the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic. The South African returned to the Majlis course early to complete his first round with a tap-in birdie at the last to join JB Hansen in sharing the lead on 7-under 65. He then shot a 68 to move ahead outright on 11 under overall. There was a 22-foot putt on No. 18 for one of four birdies in his second round. Erik van Rooyen (67) and Fabrizio Zanotti (70) were tied for second.

