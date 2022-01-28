Former Tour de France winner Bernal almost became paralyzed

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal says he had a 95% chance of becoming quadriplegic after an accident on Monday. The 25-year-old hit the back of a bus while he trained on the road in his native Colombia. The 2019 Tour winner is under intensive care. Bernal used social media to thank his fans, doctors and family for their support. He is expected to go through two surgeries, one on his right hand and another with his mouth. Police say Bernal hit the back of a bus that had pulled over to drop off a passenger and was parked on the emergency lane.