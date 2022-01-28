Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced after two periods by Jake Oettinger, who made two saves. It was Holtby’s first career game against the Capitals, his former team for the first 10 of his 12 NHL seasons.