Auburn AD says Bruce Pearl is Tigers coach “for life”

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn coach Bruce Pearl has agreed to a contract extension to remain on the Plains.Athletic director Allen Greene announced in a video on social media along with Pearl Friday evening that “we locked him up,” beneath the words “for life.” The 61-year-old Pearl led the top-ranked Tigers to their first Final Four in 2019. They secured the No. 1 ranking for the first time in program history this week and enter Saturday’s Oklahoma game riding a 16-game winning streak and with a 19-1 record.