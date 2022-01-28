All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis’ third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter this week. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House Jr. led the short-handed Jazz with 21 points. Utah was missing Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.