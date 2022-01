BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson scored 23 points to lead five players in double figures and South Dakota State rolled to a 96-61 victory over North Dakota. Baylor Scheierman had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Jackrabbits (18-4, 9-0 Summit League), who have won nine straight. Ethan Igbanugo came off the bench to score a career-high 24 for the Fighting Hawks (4-17, 0-8), who have lost nine straight.