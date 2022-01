RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Colin Slater had 16 points to lead five Long Beach State players in double figures as the Beach defeated UC Riverside 68-62. Jadon Jones added 14 points for the Beach (9-9, 4-1 Big West Conference). Zyon Pullin scored a career-high 23 points and had six rebounds for the Highlanders (10-6, 4-2).