Rare Tom Brady card from 1st Super Bowl year to be auctioned

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — One of just 20 special football cards from the year Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl is up for auction. The card was purchased in 2002 by a Maine collector interested in Brady’s Michigan football connection. Troy Thibodeau from Saco River Auction estimates the 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card will fetch six figures when it’s auctioned on Jan. 31. No one is hotter in the collectible card industry right now than Brady. A pair of signed rookie football cards sold for $2.25 million and $3.1 million last year.