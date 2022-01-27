By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

There are a lot of old newcomers making big impacts in college basketball. ACC top scorer Alondes Williams for Wake Forest and Pac-12 leader Terrell Brown Jr. at Washington are both senior transfers new to their teams this season. That also goes for the leading scorers for four of the 10 teams in the Big 12. There are a lot of changes on rosters all across the nation. Everybody got an extra season of eligibility because of COVID-19. Players could also play immediately for a new team out of the transfer portal without having to sit out a year.