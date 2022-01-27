Skip to Content
North Carolina women cruise past No. 21 Duke 78-62

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby tossed in 20 points and Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 15 to power North Carolina to a 78-62 romp over No. 21 Duke. Todd-Williams had eight of her 12 first-half points in the second quarter as the Tar Heels (16-3, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) — who led 19-18 after the first period — used a 28-8 run to take a commanding 47-26 lead at halftime. The Blue Devils (13-5, 4-4) got no closer than 14 after intermission. Ustby sank 9 of 15 shots from the floor for North Carolina, adding six rebounds and three steals. Todd-Williams did her damage on 7-of-11 shooting with seven boards, four assists, three steals and two blocked shots. Elizabeth Balogun and Miela Goodchild led Duke with 14 points apiece.

